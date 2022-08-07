Shkupi v Shamrock Rovers: TV details & team news for Europa League tie

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Shamrock Rovers take on KF Shkupi of North Macedonia in the second-leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie on Tuesday, August 9th.

Here is all you need to know about the game, including team news, kick-off time, TV details and how to stream the match.

Who are Shamrock Rovers playing?

Shamrock Rovers are playing KF Shkupi at the Phillip II Stadium in Skopje, North Macedonia, in the second-leg of their two-legged affair.

The Hoops ran out dramatic 3-1 winners against the North Macedonian’s in their first-leg tie at Tallaght Stadium. However, they were forced to withstand a barrage of pressure from their visitors in Dublin 24.

And if it was not for Gary O’Neill’s late goal, Rovers would be heading into the second-leg with a precarious looking lead, but that goal has put them in a strong position for this tie.

Reformed as a new entity in 2012, Shkupi have been one of the stories of North Macedonian club football over the last decade, having played in the second-tier as recently as 2015.

Their first European appearance came in 2018 when they qualified for the Europa League, and in May, they won their first ever league crown, and qualified for the Champions League as a result.

So far in Europe this year, the North Macedonian’s have defeated Gibraltar side Lincoln Red Imps, and almost dumped out Dinamo Zagreb in the last round of the Champions League.

The match kicks off at 8pm (Irish Time) on Thursday, August 4th.

What is at stake?

Plenty.

This match is the second game of Rovers’ Europa League campaign, and the third tie of their European run this season.

But most importantly, if Rovers were to come through this tie, it would mean that they would qualify for the group stages of at least the Europa Conference.

A win would see them go through to the Europa League play-off round, where they will face either Azerbaijani giants Qarabag or Hungarian side Ferencvaros.

If Rovers were to be knocked out, they will take on Ballkani [Kosovo] or Ki Klaksvik [Faroe Islands] in the Europa Conference League play-off round.

How can I watch Shamrock Rovers v Shkupi on TV?

Unfortunately, the game will not be aired on Irish TV, as Shamrock Rovers confirmed on Saturday night. However, the Hoops have confirmed that they are exploring options to stream the second-leg tie themselves.

Details will be confirmed in due course.

— Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) August 6, 2022

Team news.

Team news will be updated in due course.

Read More About: europa league, Shamrock Rovers, Shkupi