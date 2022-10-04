Shelbourne and St Pat’s play out an LOI classic in chaotic Dublin derby

A remarkable game.

Shelbourne and St Patrick’s Athletic played out a pulsating instalment of their Dublin rivalry on Monday evening, in front of a raucous Tolka Park crowd.

There were eight goals, seven yellow cards, one red card, three penalties and two coaching members of staff were dismissed in a fiery encounter that almost never took place.

In August, upon the Saints’ return home from Sofia in the wake of their Europa Conference League first-leg against CSKA Sofia, Tim Clancy’s side were stranded in Bulgaria after their chartered flight home was cancelled.

Shelbourne and St Patrick’s Athletic play out LOI classic.

The late postponement of the game incurred the wrath of Shels boss Damien Duff at the time, but the game did not disappoint once it did take place.

Early on in the contest, Shels took the lead through Sean Boyd with a fine low finish.

Shelbourne strike first! 👏 Sean Boyd with a composed finish from just outside the box to open the scoring@shelsfc 1-0 @stpatsfc Watch live 📺 | https://t.co/7rzXOfmGeH#LOI | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/iOynfB4qaq — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) October 3, 2022

Boyd, 24, latched onto a knockdown from Shane Farrell to give the Reds a first-half lead – but Duff’s side were unable to hold their lead for more than eight minutes.

Barry Cotter went on a surging run forward, before then unleashing a low effort on goal across the despairing hands of Brendan Clarke in the Shelbourne goal.

St Patrick's Athletic draw level! 👀 Barry Cotter does well to make space for himself before scoring with a fine finish into the bottom corner @shelsfc 1-1 @stpatsfc Watch live 📺 | https://t.co/7rzXOfDJgH#LOI | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/QefIVO8ShQ — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) October 3, 2022

Former Saint Matty Smith then made it 2-1 before the half-time break, but Clancy’s side fought back to level matters as Boyd turned into his own net.

“It means they know we’re here, we’re back, we’ll obviously be here next year…”

Boyd however made amends for his own-goal minutes into the second-half, when he slotted home his penalty kick as Shels retook the lead.

JJ Lunney then made it 4-2 on the night with a fine finish, before the Saints fought back to salvage a point against their Dublin rivals.

Eoin Doyle’s brace came up trumps, with the former Bolton Wanderers and Cardiff City forward scoring twice from the spot for the visitors, as the game ended 4-4.

Just unbelievable… 🤯 St Patrick's Athletic draw level ONCE AGAIN with Eoin Doyle scoring from the spot 👏 Still ten minutes left! 80' @shelsfc 4-4 @stpatsfc Watch live 📺 | https://t.co/7rzXOfDJgH#LOI | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/4xgxCFpaIp — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) October 3, 2022

Jamie Lennon was then sent off at the death, following his manager Clancy who was sent to the stands after a verbal altercation between the ex-Drogheda United boss and Shelbourne coach Alan Quinn earlier on in the contest.

“I’ll take that as a compliment,” Shels boss Duff said on the feisty clash, as quoted by RTE. “It means they know we’re here, we’re back, we’ll obviously be here next year.

“Hopefully it’s here to stay, the rivalry between Pats and Shels has gone on for a long, long time and maybe we’ve just added a little bit of fuel to it again.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: shelbourne, st patricks athletic