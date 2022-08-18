Shelbourne seal famous Champions League win as USA legend scores winner

A great night for Shelbourne.

Noel King’s Shelbourne secured a famous Champions League win on Thursday evening, sealing a 1-0 success away to Slovenian side ZNK Pomurje.

Heather O’Reilly‘s first-half goal was enough, as the Reds sealed a remarkable win thanks in no small part to the effort of goalkeeper Amanda Budden.

Budden was forced into a number of world-class saves to deny the Slovenians, as King’s side made sure they would face Icelandic champions Valur on Sunday.

Heather O’Reilly: “It is surreal and I can’t believe that it has happened…”

Shels took an early first-half lead through O’Reilly, with the former USA international adding a Champions League goal to her decorated footballing CV.

“It’s amazing,” O’Reilly said when speaking after the game. “What a dream come true. If anyone has listened to any interviews over the last few weeks knows that playing in the Champions League was such a life dream for me.

𝐇𝐀𝐎 7️⃣@HeatherOReilly came out of retirement to play in the @UWCL Tonight she scored the winner for Shels against ZNK Pomurje Dreams do come true 👏🏻#DublinsFinest | #Since1895 pic.twitter.com/zLW5Oy2ysx — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) August 18, 2022

“Obviously to score and that being the winner is amazing. It is surreal and I can’t believe that it has happened. I didn’t think it was going to be possible in my career, but for it to happen is amazing.

“But everyone played super well, and it is a team win. Onwards.”

Earlier on in the game, Noelle Murray missed from the spot, but it mattered little as O’Reilly scored, and Budden then picked up a clean sheet for King’s side.

Amanda Budden: “I’m absolutely buzzing…”

“I’m absolutely buzzing,” Budden told Shelbourne’s media team after the win. “Coming over here to Slovenia and playing the home team, winning 1-0.

“It was a tough game and everyone put in a shift today. The fans coming over.. It’s a bit surreal, but I’m buzzing.”

Earlier on in the game, Noelle Murray missed from the spot, but it mattered little as O’Reilly scored, and Budden then picked up a clean sheet for King’s side.

𝙃𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙈𝙖𝙠𝙚𝙧𝙨 ❤️🤍 The Reds advance to the final game of the @UWCL Round One👏#DublinsFinest | #Since1895 pic.twitter.com/MaCMLY1TLw — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) August 18, 2022

As a result of the win, the Reds will now face Valur of Iceland in the next round of the competition, with a place in the Champions League second qualifying round on offer for the winners.

If Shels come through that game, and the next round, they will then play in the Champions League group stages later this year.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: heather o'reilly, shelbourne, womens champions league