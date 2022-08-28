Shay Given jumps to Mark Travers’ defence after Liverpool humbling

A nightmare day at Anfield.

Former Ireland international Shay Given jumped to the defence of current Ireland international Mark Travers, as the Bournemouth shot-stopper endured a day to forget at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Travers conceded nine on a sorry day for the Cherries, as the true size of their Premier League task was revealed in brutal circumstances.

However, Given was quick to defend Travers after the game when he was speaking on Premier Sports.

As a result of Travers’ latest concession of goals, it now means that he has conceded 16 goals from the opening four games of the league season – although he does have one clean sheet to his name.

However, there was not much he could have done about most of them, in truth.

“I feel for Travers, he was the one that had to pick the ball out of the net nine times,” Given explained. “He made a good save off James Milner near the end. It’s a crazy result, a phenomenal result for Liverpool.

“You look at these Bournemouth players and Scott Parker, I played with him at Newcastle, it’s such a long journey home to Bournemouth. How does he get his players off the floor? That’s a real welcome to the Premier League, 9-0…

“It could have been worse. We were saying off air, the step up from the Championship to the Premier League seems to be getting bigger and bigger.”

Given then added: “You’re hoping some of his defenders might turn up at some point. You see some of the shots, he’s the man that picked the ball out of the net nine times.

“It’s a terrible day for any goalkeeper. If you go through each goal, he didn’t have a chance with many of them.”

Naturally, Travers will want to forget his disastrous Anfield beating with Bournemouth quickly, as the Cherries need to react as quickly as they can from their setback.

Speaking after the game, Bournemouth boss Scott Parker admitted that he was ‘shell-shocked’ with the result, but did admit that he was not surprised by the gulf in class between the two sides.

Next up for Bournemouth is a home game against Wolves, with a result of any kind badly needed at the Vitality Stadium.

