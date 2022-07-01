Shane Long’s Southampton exit confirmed amid Reading links

The end of an era.

Ireland international Shane Long has left Southampton following the expiration of his contract at St Mary’s.

Long departs the Saints after a near eight-year long stint at the club, with plenty of highs and lows for the former Cork City and Hull City striker.

Following his confirmed exit, it has been reported that his former club Reading are now interested in bringing the striker back to the Madjeski Stadium.

“Southampton Football Club can confirm Shane Long has left St Mary’s..”

In a statement issued by Southampton, the Saints confirmed that they parted ways with the Ireland international, despite confirming earlier in June that talks were ongoing to extend his stay at the club.

“Southampton Football Club can confirm Shane Long has left St Mary’s at the conclusion of his contract,” a statement read. “The Irishman spent eight years as a Saint, making a significant contribution to the club’s recent history. For that #PL record 💨

For that goal at Anfield 🏆

For eight years of service ❤️ Let’s hear it for @ShaneLong7 😇 pic.twitter.com/aiTQ6Dzc70 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) July 1, 2022 “In total, the 35-year-old made 245 appearances in all competitions, including 198 in the Premier League.” When at Southampton, Long broke a Premier League record for the fastest goal scored, and also scored the goal against Liverpool which sealed Southampton’s place in a League Cup final.

Shane Long.

His exit comes amid intensifying rumours that Reading are set to pounce on Long, who is now a free agent.

In less than 200 Premier League games for the Saints, Long scored 37 goals for the club. He was also part of the Southampton side that reached the Europa League with a sixth placed league finish.

Long’s influence on this Southampton side is well-known, with his manager hailing his efforts earlier on during the 2021/22 season.

“What he can do best is definitely work with his effort, his professionalism with the young lads,” Hasenhuttl said. “He is a good role model I think, one of the good role models we have in our team.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: reading, shane long, southampton