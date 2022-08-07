Reading boss hails Shane Long impact after goalscoring return

Shane Long enjoyed a successful return to the Madjeski Stadium.

Experienced Ireland international Shane Long ensured that he would enjoy a fairytale return to the Madjeski Stadium on Saturday afternoon, in Reading’s 2-1 win at home to Cardiff City.

Long scored from the spot in the Royals’ win, his first goal for the club since he left over a decade ago.

While significant in terms of the win for Paul Ince’s side, the goal also signalled Long’s intention for the season ahead at his new club, with Jeff Hendrick also impressing in the game.

And speaking after the game, Ince lumped praise on his new recruit, as Reading look to avoid a similar campaign to last season, one that almost ended in relegation to League One.

“I’m delighted with Shane because Yak trained on Friday but he was no good so he could be out for two, three or four weeks,” he said, as quoted by Berkshire Live.

“So I was wondering how long Shane would last. He’s not even 100 per cent fit yet so to do 80 minutes was amazing.

“You can see he has played in the Premier League – he backs into people, he bumps defenders and his retention of the ball was superb.

“He is a different striker to what we have got. I was over the moon with him.”

Reading’s day.

While Ireland’s Reading contingent impressed, it was a far from an ideal for Ireland’s own pool of talent at Cardiff City.

Ireland U21 pair Joel Bagan and Mark McGuinness both missed on the contest, while Callum O’Dowda featured in the game for the Bluebirds.

However, O’Dowda was unable to help his side avoid defeat on the outskirts of London as Steve Morison’s side were unable to build on their opening day win against Norwich City.

O’Dowda did however score for his new side.

