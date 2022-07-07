Shane Long linked with Championship moves

Things are heating up.

Ireland international Shane Long is reportedly the subject of a Championship transfer battle in the wake of his departure from Southampton last week.

Long, 35, has been capped 88 times by Ireland, but has recently found himself out of the squad in recent times due to his lack of playing time at club level.

And according to reports in the UK, Long is the subject of a transfer battle between Reading and QPR in the Championship.

In recent weeks, Reading have been mentioned as a possible destination for Long, but Football League World have since reported that he is also piquing the interest of QPR.

Last season, Rangers found themselves in a play-off race, but faltered towards the end of the season.

As a consequence, the Loftus Road outfit parted ways with former boss Mark Warburton in the wake of their play-off failure.

Southampton have announced the departure of Shane Long after eight seasons at St Mary’s. The Tipperary man scored 37 goals for the Saints and registered the Premier League’s fastest ever goal in April 2019. A reunion with Reading has been rumoured. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/Qr8Z6SD1cr — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) July 1, 2022

Reading on the other hand endured a relatively inconsistent Championship campaign last term, but had enough to ensure their safety at the expense of Derby County, Peterborough United and Barnsley.

“The door is open for him in the future..”

A transfer race however may improve his international prospects, with Stephen Kenny suggesting that he is still within his plans if the can nail down regular first-team football again.

“Shane hasn’t played much this season, but played recently and did well,” Kenny said in May.

“He has been an amazing player for Ireland and his attitude is terrific. As a person, he is someone that we really value as a person in Irish football history. He’s had a few great moments and a great career.

“It wouldn’t be fair to say that [he’s no longer in Kenny’s plans]. Anything is possible. The door is open for him in the future.”

