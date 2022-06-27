Ex-Dundalk boss Shane Keegan takes over at Cobh Ramblers

A big move from Cobh Ramblers.

League of Ireland First Division strugglers Cobh Ramblers have unveiled the appointment of former Dundalk boss Shane Keegan as their new first-team manager.

Recently, the Rams parted ways with previous boss Darren Murphy after a difficult start to the 2022 season which has seen them languish near the foot of the table.

However, they have acted fast to bring in their new man as they seek an improved end to the current campaign.

Keegan takes charge until the end of the 2023 season after putting pen to paper on his current deal at the club after leaving his role of academy director at Treaty United. He was recently in charge of Dundalk, working alongside Filippo Giovagnoli at the club.

“I am delighted and excited to come on board as Cobh Ramblers’ new manager,” he said after being appointed.

“To play a part in the club, in this, their 100th year anniversary, was an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down. I look forward to getting straight to work with the players and staff as we all get to know each other over the course of the month of July.

“It would be a huge boost to us to get support out in numbers over the next few games. Then it is up to us to give people a reason to keep coming back.

“I really hope that I can play an important role in helping to grow Cobh as a club both on and off the field in both the short & long term.

“I would also like to place on record my thanks to the board at Treaty United and wish them the best of luck for the rest of the season.”

Formerly of Galway United and Wexford Youths, Keegan will take charge of his first game as Cobh boss on Friday night, as the Rams host Treaty United at St Colman’s Park.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

