Shane Duffy branded as a ‘legend’ ahead of Brighton reunion

Brighton boss Graham Potter hailed on-loan defender Shane Duffy, ahead of the Derry native’s first encounter with his parent club this season in the Premier League.

Duffy joined Fulham on a season-long loan deal this summer, but has yet to start for the Cottagers upon their return to the English top-flight this season.

On Tuesday evening, Duffy is guaranteed not to start for the West London outfit due to the arrangements of the loan deal between the two clubs, but that has not stopped his parent boss from showering him with praise.

So far this season, Fulham have impressed upon their return to the English top-flight, and took points off Liverpool on the opening day of the season.

They also recorded a dramatic win at home to local rivals Brentford – but did also lose late on away to Arsenal just a few days ago.

But during his pre-match press conference ahead of Brighton’s Premier League game against Fulham at Craven Cottage – Potter branded his defender as a Brighton ‘legend’ ahead of their upcoming reunion.

"Shane Duffy is a Brighton & Hove Albion legend, we all love him here. He's got immense physicality, is a great defender and is a top guy to have around. "I'm sure Fulham will use him well." #BHAFC pic.twitter.com/8kBvZM0Upd — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 29, 2022

“Shane Duffy is a Brighton & Hove Albion legend, we all love him here,” Potter said during his pre-match press conference this afternoon.

“He’s got immense physicality, is a great defender and is a top guy to have around. I’m sure Fulham will use him well.”

Brighton’s start.

While Fulham have impressed this season, so have Brighton & Hove Albion – with the Seagulls in fourth place in the Premier League table after four games played.

On the opening day, Potter’s side claimed a stunning win away to Man United, before they then saw off Leeds United and West Ham at home and away.

They also recorded a scoreless draw against Newcastle United in their first home league game of the season.

