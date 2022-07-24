Shamrock Rovers v Ludogorets: TV details & team news for Champions League tie

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Shamrock Rovers take on Ludogorets of Bulgaria in the second-leg of their Champions League second qualifying round tie on Tuesday, July 26th.

Here is all you need to know about the game, including team news, kick-off time, TV details and how to stream the match.

Who are Shamrock Rovers playing?

Shamrock Rovers are playing Ludogorets at the Tallaght Stadium in Dublin, in the second-leg of their two-legged affair.

Ludogorets won the Bulgarian top-flight last season, entering the Champions League qualifiers for the 11th year in a row. They have not failed to win a league title since 2012, and are also two-time Bulgarian Cup winners.

To add to the steep task facing the Hoops, the Bulgarians reached the Champions League play-off round last season, as they lost out to Malmo FF.

The Bulgarians also lead the tie 3-0 after a first-leg win.

The match kicks off at 8pm (Irish Time) on Tuesday, July 26th.

What is at stake?

This match is the fourth game, and second tie of Shamrock Rovers’ European campaign.

Rovers won their first Champions League tie this season against Maltese side Hibernians with relative ease, winning 3-0 on aggregate as Rory Gaffney stole the show at Tallaght Stadium.

But they come into this second-leg with a point to prove after falling to a heavy 3-0 loss in the first-leg. However, away goals do not count, but it is unlikely that the Hoops will be able to overturn their deficit at Tallaght Stadium.

The winners of this tie will face Dinamo Zagreb or Shkupi in the next qualifying round of the Champions League, while the losers will face the losers of that tie in the Europa League.

How can I watch Shamrock Rovers v Ludogorets on TV?

The match will not be aired on TV, but will be live on LOI TV, with coverage getting underway just before kick-off.

The match kicks off at 8pm, and is available to purchase at a cost of €7.

Team news.

Heading into the game, Shamrock Rovers have an injury headache of sorts in defence. Against Drogheda United on Saturday afternoon, Roberto Lopes was forced off with an injury, and is unlikely to feature against Ludogorets.

