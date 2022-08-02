Shamrock Rovers v KF Shkupi: TV details & team news for Europa League tie

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Shamrock Rovers take on KF Shkupi of North Macedonia in the first-leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie on Thursday, August 4th.

Here is all you need to know about the game, including team news, kick-off time, TV details and how to stream the match.

Who are Shamrock Rovers playing?

Shamrock Rovers are playing KF Shkupi at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin, in the first-leg of their two-legged affair.

Reformed as a new entity in 2012, Shkupi have been one of the stories of North Macedonian club football over the last decade, having played in the second-tier as recently as 2015.

Their first European appearance came in 2018 when they qualified for the Europa League, and in May, they won their first ever league crown as, qualifying for the Champions League.

So far in Europe, the North Macedonian’s have defeated Gibraltar side Lincoln Red Imps, and almost dumped out Dinamo Zagreb in the last round of the Champions League.

The match kicks off at 8pm (Irish Time) on Thursday, August 4th.

What is at stake?

Plenty.

This match is the first game of Rovers’ Europa League campaign, and the third tie of their European run this season.

Rovers won their first Champions League tie this season against Maltese side Hibernians with relative ease, winning 3-0 on aggregate as Rory Gaffney stole the show.

But they come into this qualifier with a point to prove after falling to a narrow loss to Bulgarian champions Ludogorets in the last round of the Champions League.

The winners of this tie will face Qarabag [Azerbaijan] or Ferencvaros [Hungary] in the play-off round of the Europa League.

The losers will drop into the Europa Conference League and face the winner of the tie between Ballkani [Kosovo] and KI Klaksvik [Faroe Islands].

How can I watch Shamrock Rovers v FK Shkupi on TV?

The match will not be aired on TV, but will be live on LOI TV, with coverage getting underway just before kick-off.

The match kicks off at 8pm, and is available to purchase at a cost of €10.

Team news.

Heading into the game, Shamrock Rovers are likely to have only one real injury concern, with Roberto Lopes set to miss out through injury.

