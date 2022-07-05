Shamrock Rovers v Hibernians: TV details & team news for Champions League tie

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Shamrock Rovers take on Hibernians of Malta in the Champions League first qualifying round on Tuesday, July 5th.

Here is all you need to know about the game, including team news, kick-off time, TV details and how to stream the match.

Who are Shamrock Rovers playing?

Shamrock Rovers are playing Hibernians at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. The Hoops will meet the Maltese giants in what will be the first of a two-legged affair between the sides.

Hibernians won the Maltese top-flight last season, and they enter the Champions League for the first time in a number of years having claimed their 13th league title.

The match kicks off at 7.30pm on Tuesday, July 5th.

What is at stake?

This match is the first game of Shamrock Rovers’ European campaign.

Rovers reached this point after claiming their second Premier Division league title in a row, backing up their title win in 2020 during the Covid-19 hit League of Ireland season.

And they were rewarded for their efforts by landing AC Milan in the draw for the second round.

The winners of this match will secure their passage into the second round of Champions League qualifiers, with a tie against Bulgarian giants Ludogorets likely for the winners.

How can I watch Shamrock Rovers v Hibernians on TV?

Watch Shamrock Rovers v Hibernians in the Champions League first qualifying round live on @RTE2 and @RTEplayer tonight, ko 7.30pm. Follow live blog on RTÉ News app https://t.co/XTdbKdlSbz #RTEsoccer — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) July 5, 2022

The match will be live on RTE 2. It will also be streamed live on the RTÉ Player.

Coverage begins at 7pm with the match kicking off at 7.30pm.

Team news.

Heading into the game, Shamrock Rovers do have a number of notable injury issues to contend with.

Ireland internationals Jack Byrne, Graham Burke and Daniel Mandroiu all miss out through injury, alongside Neil Farrugia.

Sean Gannon is also a doubt, but they are perhaps fortunate that they are facing a Hibernians side who come into the game with a number of suspensions.

Their manager Stefano Sanderra will have to watch the game from the stand, with Ferdinando Apap, Andrei Agius, Jake Grech and Bjorn Kristensen also suspended.

