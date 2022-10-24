Shamrock Rovers v Gent: Team news & TV details for Europa Conference League tie

Shamrock Rovers v Molde: TV details.

TV details have been confirmed for the Europa Conference League group game between Shamrock Rovers and Gent this week.

The League of Ireland champions qualified for European group stage football after securing two wins over the summer in the Champions League and Europa League qualifiers.

However, they have yet to pick up a win in their Europa Conference League group stage campaign, drawing and losing three times. As a result, they will not play in the knockout stages of the competition until after Christmas.

Here’s everything you need to know for this Thursday’s meeting, including the kick-off time, TV details and team news.

Who are Shamrock Rovers playing?

Shamrock Rovers are playing Belgian side Gent in the fifth Europa Conference League group stage game of their campaign.

In their most recent outing in Europe, the Hoops were beaten by Molde, losing 2-0 at Tallaght Stadium. The defeat was their first of the season at home in Europe.

However, they can take some positives from their performance at home to the now Norwegian champions.

But now the Hoops take on Gent in the return fixture of their group showdown, after losing the first tie 3-0 in Belgium. At the time of writing, Gent are 6th in the Belgian Pro League, 14 points behind league leaders Genk.

What is at stake?

Plenty.

For Shamrock Rovers, they will be acutely aware of the reward that comes with recording any positive result in the Europa Conference League group stage this season.

In the Europa Conference League group stages, a win guarantees a club a minimum sum of €500,000, with a draw seeing a club earn €166,000.

However, Rovers have struggled in Europa Conference League action over the last few weeks. Most recently, the Hoops sunk to a defeat at home to Molde of Norway, despite running them close on the night.

They now head into Thursday’s game in the knowledge that their hopes of qualification to the next stage of the competition are over, having claimed just one point from their opening four games of the group stages.

How can I watch Shamrock Rovers v Gent on TV?

Virgin Media Two and the Virgin Media Player will be showing the tie this coming Thursday. The game kicks off at 8pm from Tallaght Stadium, with coverage set to get underway at 7.45pm.

Also, the game will be broadcast live on BT Sport as part of their Europa Conference League coverage.

Team news.

Team news will be updated in due course.

