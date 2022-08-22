Shamrock Rovers v Ferencvaros: TV details for Europa League play-off

Shamrock Rovers v Ferencvaros: TV details.

TV details have been confirmed for the Europa League play-off round second-leg between Hungarian champions Ferencvaros and Shamrock Rovers.

The League of Ireland champions have already guaranteed group stage football in Europe over the coming months, but they are likely to be playing in the Europa Conference League after a heavy first-leg loss in Budapest.

Here’s everything you need to know for this Thursday’s meeting, including kick-off time and TV details.

Who are Shamrock Rovers playing?

Shamrock Rovers come up against Ferencvaros who, with 33 league titles, are their country’s most successful club.

Last season, they finished bottom of Celtic’s Europa League group, the same position they ended up in a Champions League group containing Juventus and Barcelona a year previous to that.

In the first-leg of the tie, they proved their class against the Hoops as they ran out easy 4-0 winners.

Rovers stumbled out of the blocks and found themselves 2-0 down at the half-time break. They then conceded two more in the second-half to all but end their hope of reaching the Europa League group stage.

What is at stake?

Plenty, but it would take a miraculous comeback for the Hoops to come through the tie.

Trailing 4-0, Rovers have it all to do in Tallaght – with their manager already conceding that Europa League group stage qualification is highly unlikely.

However, Shamrock Rovers can take solace from their second-leg performance against Ludogorets at the same venue last month, when they gave the Bulgarian champions a major fright.

If Rovers are knocked out of the Europa League, they will play Europa Conference League group stage football this autumn, while a remarkable comeback would see them play in the Europa League group stages.

The Hoops have already banked a minimum of €3.3 million for their European run this season.

How can I watch Ferencvaros v Shamrock Rovers on TV?

RTE 2 and RTE Player will be showing the tie, with coverage of the game getting underway at 7.30pm. The second-leg will kick off at 8pm.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ferencvaros, Shamrock Rovers