Shamrock Rovers v Djurgardens: TV details for crunch Europa Conference League tie

Shamrock Rovers v Djurgardens: TV details.

TV details have been confirmed for the Europa Conference League group game between Shamrock Rovers and Djurgardens this week at Tallaght Stadium.

The League of Ireland champions qualified for European group stage football after securing two qualifying wins over the summer in the Champions League and Europa League.

Most recently, they were in the Europa League play-off round, but lost 4-1 on aggregate to Hungarian champions Ferencvaros over two-legs.

However, they come into Thursday’s game in fine fettle having won the second-leg of that tie 1-0 at Tallaght Stadium, and they are unbeaten at home in European competition this season. Here’s everything you need to know for this Thursday’s meeting, including the kick-off time and TV details.

Who are Shamrock Rovers playing?

Shamrock Rovers are playing Swedish giants Djurgardens in their opening Europa Conference League group stage game of the campaign at Tallaght Stadium.

Rovers dropped into the Conference League after losing their Europa League play-off round tie against Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros 4-1 on aggregate.

However, they can take some positives from their second-leg win and performance against the Hungarians into this game against the Swedish title chasers.

Djurgardens are currently top of the Swedish top-flight, and are just one point behind current league leaders Hacken. They also have the joint-best defensive record in the league, conceding just 16 times in 21 games.

Their manager Kim Bergstrand has also been in charge of the club since 2018, and has led them to a Swedish league title previously. That success arrived in 2019.

In their Europa Conference League play-off tie, they saw off Cypriot giants APOEL Nicosia to seal their place in Shamrock Rovers’ group. This will also be the first time that the club has competed in the group stages of a European competition.

What is at stake?

Plenty.

For Shamrock Rovers, they will be acutely aware of the rewards that come with a positive run in the Europa Conference League group stages this season.

After banking a total of more than €3.3 million over the summer months, further rewards lie in store for the Hoops if they record some more positive results on the European stage.

In the Europa Conference League group stages, a win guarantees a club a minimum fee of €500,000, with a draw seeing a club earn €166,000.

If Rovers are to top the group, they would bank a further total of €625,000. The group runners-up on the other hand will earn a cool reward of €325,000.

But for now, the Hoops will be keen to get their Europa Conference League group stage campaign off on the right footing with a positive result and performance against a difficult oppponent.

How can I watch Shamrock Rovers v Djurgardens on TV?

Virgin Media Three and the Virgin Media Player will be showing the tie this coming Thursday. The game kicks off at 8pm at the Dublin 24 venue, with coverage set to get underway at 7.30pm.

Also, the game will be broadcast live on BT Sport as part of their Europa Conference League coverage.

Tickets for the South Stand for 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝟑 of our Group F home games are now 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐎𝐮𝐭 ☘️ Tickets remain available for the Main Stand & East Stand below 👇 European nights in Tallaght. Don't miss it. 𝐁𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞. ✊#RoversInEurope — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) September 5, 2022

Team news.

Team news will be updated in due course.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Europa Conference League, Shamrock Rovers