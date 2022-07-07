Shamrock Rovers starlet completes Stoke City move

Shamrock Rovers have confirmed his exit.

League of Ireland Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers have confirmed the departure of highly-rated forward Dara McGuinness.

McGuinness, 18, joins English Championship side Stoke City from the Hoops after a recent trial period with the Staffordshire club. Currently, the Potters are managed by former Rovers boss Michael O’Neill.

However, it is expected that McGuinness will link up with Stoke’s U21 side before then looking to make the grade at first-team level.

Previously of St Patrick’s Athletic, McGuinness has been touted as one of the brightest young talents in Dublin 24 since his arrival at the club.

At the club for the last three years, the 18-year-old has played for their First Division side previously during their short-lived stint in the competition.

“Dara has been unbelievable since coming to the Football Club in 2020,” Hoops academy director Shane Robinson said. “His appetite for hard work and his dedication to train and constantly improve has been brilliant to watch.

“We wish him every success on his move to Stoke and hope to see him continue his development.”

McGuinness’ move to the Bet365 Stadium comes in the wake of reports emerging that Justin Ferizaj has rejected a three-year contract offered by Sampdoria for his services.

Ferizaj, 17, made his Champions League debut on Tuesday for Rovers against Maltese champions Hibernians, and impressed after coming on.

It is unclear however where he will end up, or if he will remain at Tallaght Stadium.

