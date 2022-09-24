Watch: Shamrock Rovers star Justin Ferizaj scores as Ireland’s U19s claim big win against Wales

A great win for the Boys in Green.

Ireland U19 starlet Justin Ferizaj scored for Tom Mohan’s side with an impromptu opener, as the Boys in Green claimed an important win against Wales on Saturday afternoon.

Ferizaj picked up the ball on the right flank, before his cross into the box took a fortunate bounce into the back of the net as Ireland sealed their place in the Elite Phase of the U19 European Championship qualifiers.

Cork City youngster Franco Umeh also got in on the act, as he rounded off a dramatic win for Ireland in second-half injury time against their Irish Sea neighbours.

Ireland will now take on Hungary in their final group game, safe in the knowledge that they have already qualified for the next stage of the U19 European Championship qualifiers.

A big win for the Ireland U19s.

Earlier this week, Ireland ran out easy 6-0 winners against Gibraltar – but this game against Wales was a far greater challenge to Mohan’s young guns.

Given the new transfer rules centred around around Brexit, most of Mohan’s squad came through, or ply their trade in the League of Ireland.

And it was one of the League of Ireland’s most exciting young talents that opened the scoring for Ireland against their hosts.

🇮🇪 | Justin Ferizaj started and played the full 90 minutes for @FAIreland U19s in a 2-0 win v Wales in a UEFA European Qualifier this afternoon… Justin opened the scoring on 87 minutes, guiding home a cross from the right 👏 Brilliant stuff, Justin 💚#IrishRover pic.twitter.com/SrbyIEqXey — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) September 24, 2022

Ferizaj, who has reportedly turn down approaches from Sampdoria in order to stay at the Hoops, took the ball out of his feet and cross the ball into the back of the net.

While his goal may have been fortunate, Umeh’s was anything but. Former Shamrock Rovers youngster Kevin Zefi picked up the ball in the centre of the pitch, before finding Umeh who made no mistake.

𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗘𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗣𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 🇮🇪 You love to see it 🤌 Late goals from Justin Ferizaj and Franco Umeh seal a place for Ireland MU19s in next year’s Elite Phase qualifiers ☘️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿0-2🇮🇪#IRLU19 | #WeAreOne | #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/5R5ZOMeRfr — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 24, 2022

Zefi has impressed at U17 level with Ireland before, and the now Inter Milan prospect showed exactly why so many have been tracking his development with another skilful display.

Ireland’s next game against Hungary takes place on Tuesday evening at the Nantporth Stadium in Bangor, with kick-off set for 6pm.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Franco Umeh, ireland u19, Justin Ferizaj