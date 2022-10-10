Shamrock Rovers v Molde: Team news & TV details for Europa Conference League tie

Shamrock Rovers v Molde: TV details.

TV details have been confirmed for the Europa Conference League group game between Shamrock Rovers and Molde this week in Norway.

The League of Ireland champions qualified for European group stage football after securing two wins over the summer in the Champions League and Europa League qualifiers.

However, they have yet to pick up a win in their Europa Conference League group stage campaign, drawing and losing twice so far. Here’s everything you need to know for this Thursday’s meeting, including the kick-off time, TV details and team news.

Who are Shamrock Rovers playing?

Shamrock Rovers are playing Norwegian giants Molde in their fourth Europa Conference League group stage game of the campaign.

In their most recent outing in Europe, the Hoops were well-beaten by their Norwegian opponents, losing 3-0.

However, they can take some positives from their performances at home in Europe this season.

Rovers remain unbeaten in Europe at Tallaght Stadium this season, recording wins against Ludogorets and Ferencvaros. However, Molde are currently top of the Norwegian top-flight and are coasting to a league title win.

At the time of writing, Molde are 15 points clear of Bodo/Glimt – a side who recently dumped Celtic out of the Europa Conference League.

What is at stake?

Plenty.

For Shamrock Rovers, they will be acutely aware of the rewards that come with a positive run in the Europa Conference League group stages this season.

After banking a total of more than €3.3 million over the summer months, further rewards lie in store for the Hoops if they record some more positive results on the European stage.

In the Europa Conference League group stages, a win guarantees a club a minimum sum of €500,000, with a draw seeing a club earn €166,000.

If Rovers are to top the group, they would bank a further total of €625,000. The group runners-up on the other hand will earn a cool reward of €325,000.

However, Rovers have struggled in Europa Conference League action over the last few weeks. Most recently, the Hoops sunk to a demoralising defeat away to Molde in Norway, without laying a glove on their opponents.

They now head into Thursday’s game in the knowledge that only a win is likely to keep their hopes of qualification to the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League alive.

How can I watch Shamrock Rovers v Molde on TV?

Virgin Media Two and the Virgin Media Player will be showing the tie this coming Thursday. The game kicks off at 8pm from Tallaght Stadium, with coverage set to get underway at 7.45pm.

Also, the game will be broadcast live on BT Sport as part of their Europa Conference League coverage.

Team news.

Team news will be updated in due course.

