Shamrock Rovers outclassed in Norway as their Conference League hopes take a hit

A blow for the Hoops.

Shamrock Rovers‘ slim Europa Conference League hopes took a considerable hit on Thursday evening, as they slumped to a comprehensive 3-0 loss away Molde.

The Hoops struggled for much of the contest in Norway, and were deservedly beaten by a far superior opponent.

Trailing 1-0 at the break, Stephen Bradley’s side coughed up two more goals in the second-half of the game to ensure they would be leaving Norway without a point.

Shamrock Rovers lose away to Molde.

After attempting to get their passing game going early on in the tie, Rovers fell behind in the 10th minute of the game.

🎥 | The goal that has given the hosts the lead in Norway 👇 pic.twitter.com/Hdu6s8NJBO — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) October 6, 2022

After some lacklustre defending, the Hoops saw the ball fall into the path of Ola Brynhildsen as Alan Mannus was beaten very early on in the game.

Rovers were perhaps fortunate not to have gone in even further behind before the half-time break. Being penned back in the game, the Hoops were unable to get forward too often in the game – with chances few and far between for Bradley’s side.

In the second-half, Molde made it 2-0 with a sloppy goal being scored by Brynhildsen in the 49th minute after some good build-up play from Kristian Eriksen.

🎥 | The third goal of the night for Molde 👇#LOI | #UECL

pic.twitter.com/q4EIh3uU6P — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) October 6, 2022

Etzaz Hussain then made it 3-0 in the 58th minute as Rovers’ hopes of making it through thre group stages of the Europa Conference League took a considerable hit.

Shamrock Rovers.

However, Rovers made a number of changes heading into the game, perhaps with an eye on Sunday’s important Premier Division clash against Shelbourne.

Currently, Bradley’s side remain top of the Premier Division with a five-point cushion on second-placed side Derry City.

With a win against Damien Duff’s side, the Hoops will see themselves move a step closer to retaining their top-flight crown.

Rovers return to Europa Conference League action next week at Tallaght Stadium, as they host Molde in the return fixture of their double-header in the tournament.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Europa Conference League, Molde, Shamrock Rovers