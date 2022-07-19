Shamrock Rovers slip to Champions League defeat against Ludogorets

Shamrock Rovers were in European action.

Shamrock Rovers slumped to a Champions League first-leg defeat to Bulgarian giants Ludogorets on Tuesday evening, as their opponents proved to have too much for them in a 3-0 win.

Pieros Sotiriou opened the scoring, and then doubled the hosts’ lead just after the half-hour mark to put Stephen Bradley’s side on the back foot before the half-time break.

But Rovers reacted well to that disappointing first-half display with a much-improved second-half performance, although they trail the tie by three ahead of next week’s second-leg in Dublin thanks to Igor Thiago’s late goal.

Shamrock Rovers lose in Bulgaria.

Coming into the game knowing that they were set to pocket a minimum of €1.4 million from their European campaign this summer, Rovers had the luxury of being able to welcome back Jack Byrne and Graham Burke to the fold.

However, Hoops boss Bradley opted against starting the pair from the beginning, with Richie Towell selected to start in place of Byrne in Razgrad.

Rovers started well, but Ludogorets eventually cranked up the pressure and punished some sloppy mistakes by the League of Ireland champions.

Ludogorets 1-0 Shamrock Rovers – Pieros Sotiriou gets ahead of Sean Hoare to head the lead goal past a stranded Alan Mannus after 25 minutes

Ludogorets are regular participants in the Europa League group stages, and have also previously played in the Champions League group stages.

Sotiriou headed home their opener after a deliciously inviting ball into the box found his head , leaving Rovers shot-stopper Alan Mannus helpless in between the sticks.

While it may have been avoidable, the second was even more so, with Sotiriou on hand to fire home a rebound on goal.

Ludogorets 2-0 Shamrock Rovers – Sotiriou drills home a second after brilliant work from Cauly down the right flank and Lee Grace blocked an initial shot on the line – #LOI champions up against it in Bulgaria

Rovers setback.

The Hoops emerged in the early stages of the second-half a superior side, with forward Rory Gaffney impressing as he led the line for Bradley’s side.

Despite that, chances were few and far between, with Sean Hoare’s chance from a Graham Burke one of the few Rovers could muster up. Burke also went close from a free-kick late on, but his effort was deflected wide.

However, Rovers’ hopes of a second-leg fightback was all but extinguished after that, as Thiago slammed home at the death.

