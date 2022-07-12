Shamrock Rovers to land hefty reward for Champions League success

The Hoops have got through a round of the Champions League.

League of Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers have sealed their passage into the next round of the Champions League qualifiers, as they sailed through their tie against Maltese champions Hibernians.

The Hoops came into the contest with a comfortable 3-0 lead, and it was a lead that they used to full effect in the sweltering Mediterranean heat.

In doing so, they will now collect a minimum of over €1.4 million from their European adventure this season, with more set to follow =if they reach the group stages of any European tournament.

Rovers picked up €810,000 for just taking part in the competition, which is considerably more than the entire prize pot for the League of Ireland Premier Division. In the 2021 season that pot was totalled at €600,000.

In the first-leg, Rovers were forced to withstand some moments of concern despite their big 3-0 win, but the second-leg was a relatively comfortable and low-key affair.

Stephen Bradley’s side however were forced to front up against their Maltese opposition who were not afraid to leave their boots in with a few over-zealous tackles.

Gary O’Neill and Sean Hoare were notable recipients of those tackles, but it did little to unnerve the Irish champions.

Richie Towell has the ball in the net – but he's offside

Richie Towell found the back of the net in the second-half for Rovers, but his effort was ruled out for offside inside the penalty area as the game ended scoreless.

In qualifying for the second-round of the Champions League qualifiers, the Hoops are expected to face Bulgarian giants Ludogorets in the next round.

The Bulgarians are a step-up in level from Hibernians of Malta, but even if Rovers lose the tie they will drop into a Europa League third-round qualifier.

A win in the third-round qualifier of the Europa League would ensure that the Hoops will play group stage football in either the Europa League or Conference League at the very least.

A good night’s work for the Hoops, but far greater tests lie ahead.

