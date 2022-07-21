Shamrock Rovers issue statement after fan detained by Bulgarian border authorities

Shamrock Rovers have issued a statement.

Shamrock Rovers have confirmed that one of their fans was detained on his way home from Bulgaria following the Hoops’ 3-0 Champions League qualifier defeat to Ludogorets.

Supporter and longtime club member Daniel Fulham travelled to Razgrad for the game, and upon his return home, he was stopped by Bulgarian border police.

In a statement issued by Shamrock Rovers, the club revealed that ‘it is understood that the authorities questioned the validity of the photograph in matching Daniel’s identity.’

“We hope to see the matter closed as quickly as possible for Daniel to return home…”

“A Shamrock Rovers fan was held by Bulgarian border police when he was making the return journey to Bucharest with a group of other Hoops fans who had travelled to Razgard for the Champions league qualifier v Ludogorets on Tuesday night,” the statement read.

“Daniel Fulham is a long-standing club member and volunteer who has made many international journeys in his working and social life with the same passport as was presented to the border police.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs are liaising on the matter in which there is no doubt about the validity of the passport, and we hope to see the matter closed as quickly as possible for Daniel to return home.”

Located close to the Romanian border, several Rovers fans flew in and out of Bucharest to attend the game, but it was on their way out of Bulgaria when issues arose.

According to reports, border police prevented Daniel Fulham from entering Romania, before then arresting him after a two-hour long period.

This morning, Wicklow TD and Sinn Féin spokesperson for Foreign Affairs John Brady branded the detention of Fulham as ‘disgraceful’ and called for his immediate release.

The detention of Shamrock Rovers supporter Daniel Fulham by the Bulgarian authorities is disgraceful and without any justification. I have been working on it & am in contact with the Minister for Foreign Affairs on the issue. Dan must be immediately released. — John Brady TD (@johnbradysf) July 21, 2022

“The detention of Shamrock Rovers supporter Daniel Fulham by the Bulgarian authorities is disgraceful and without any justification,” he wrote.

“I have been working on it & am in contact with the Minister for Foreign Affairs on the issue. Dan must be immediately released.”

