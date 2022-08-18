Shamrock Rovers slump to heavy first-leg Europa League play-off defeat

A defeat for Shamrock Rovers on the road.

Shamrock Rovers slipped to a first-leg Europa League play-off defeat away to Hungarian giants Ferencvaros on Thursday evening.

The Hoops were fortunate to find themselves just 2-0 down at the break in Budapest, with Adama Traore and Carlos Auzqui netting for the hosts in searing hot conditions.

Their task then got far greater when Traore doubled his tally after a defensive mishap from Sean Gannon, with Eldar Civic making it 4-0 late on to all but end the two-legged affair as a contest.

Shamrock Rovers v Ferencvaros.

Coming into the game knowing that they were guaranteed a place in the Europa Conference League group stages at the very least, Rovers were forced to make a number of changes for the game through injury and suspension.

13 mins: Ferencvaros 1-0 Shamrock Rovers – After concerted early pressure, the Hungarians take the lead, Carlos Auzqui forcing home from close range

💻https://t.co/DB1uZo5zpN

— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) August 18, 2022

Jack Byrne started the game on the bench, while Graham Burke also missed out on a starting berth for Stephen Bradley’s side in Hungary. Captain Ronan Finn missed out on the game through suspension.

After weathering an early storm, Rovers fell behind in the 13th minute – with Argentinian forward Auzqui slotting home at the back post following a ball put into the six-yard box by Mats Knoester.

The Hungarians then doubled their lead through Traore, with the 27-year-old Malian international tapping home into an empty net after a ball was played across the face of goal by Ryan Mmaee.

47 mins: Ferencvaros 3-0 Shamrock Rovers – A disastrous third goal after a fine Mannus save as Sean Gannon's lazy clearance is passed straight down the throat of Adama Traoré who slots home from close range

💻https://t.co/DB1uZo5zpN

— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) August 18, 2022

However, calamity then struck just minutes into the second-half, as Gannon’s weak clearance fell into the path of Traore to make it 3-0.

As the game neared its conclusion, the Hoops were able to bring on Byrne and Richie Towell off the bench, while Ireland underage international Justin Ferizaj was also drafted in as a second-half replacement.

However, Rovers were unable to reduce the deficit before the full-time whistle, with Ferencvaros making it 4-0 in second-half injury time through Eldar Civic’s long-range strike.

The second-leg takes place at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday, August 25th.

