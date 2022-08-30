Shamrock Rovers call out ‘discrimination’ over ticketing allocation for Bohs clash

The Hoops are not impressed.

Shamrock Rovers have hit out at Bohemians’ decision to make just 358 tickets available to their supporters ahead of this Friday’s Dublin Derby at Dalymount Park.

Usually, the Hoops have been granted an away ticket allocation of over 800 tickets for the game, but their share of tickets have been cut ahead of this Friday’s fixture.

And in a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon on their club website, the club hit out at the ‘discrimination’ that their supporters have been subjected to by the Gypsies.

They also confirmed that they are continuing to seek the maximum allocation of tickets for the game at the historic Dublin 7 venue, and called the current impasse ‘regrettable’.

“It is clearly an issue where Shamrock Rovers fans are being discriminated against…”

“Bohemian FC informed the club that 358 tickets will be allocated to Shamrock Rovers for next Friday’s SSE Airtricity League game,” the statement read.

“In previous fixtures, this number has been circa 850. This will leave more than half of the available capacity in the Des Kelly Stand empty. In recent days, the League office intervened on this issue and came back with an alternative proposal.

“With the away allocation of 800+ for the visit of St. Pat’s at Dalymount Park on Monday night, it is clearly an issue where Shamrock Rovers fans are being discriminated against. Neither proposal received brings us to parity with other away allocations which is regrettable.

“In support of all Shamrock Rovers supporters, we seek the maximum away allocations as we travel in big numbers around the country.

“In this instance, we expected to receive a similar allocation to what we received earlier this year and is the same as is offered to all visiting teams at Dalymount Park.”

Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers.

Friday’s game at Dalymount Park has been sold out for weeks, with both clubs eyeing a big result at the spiritual home of Irish football.

With a win, Rovers could move even closer to securing another league title success, but they will be keen to keep their eyes on the prize with Europa Conference League group stage football on the horizon.

For Bohs, a win is badly required to gather some much-needed forward momentum ahead of the final few weeks of the season. Kick-off is at 7.45pm

