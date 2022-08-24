Shamrock Rovers handed boost ahead of European group stages

A boost for the Hoops.

League of Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers have handed a boost ahead of their likely Europa Conference League group stage adventure in the coming months.

As the Hoops advanced in European competition, there were fears that they would be unable to play their home games at Tallaght Stadium in the group stages this season.

However, Rovers have now confirmed that Uefa have approved their application to host games at the 7,500 capacity Dublin 24 venue.

“UEFA has approved Shamrock Rovers’ application to host home games at Tallaght Stadium should we participate in the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage,” a statement read.

“This is the outcome that our supporters and all at Shamrock Rovers F.C. were hoping for, and while the club will need to take on the cost of additional measures required to comply with UEFA Category 4 Stadium requirements, it’s a price worth paying to deliver on that wish.

🗞 | UEFA has approved our application to host European games at our home ground, Tallaght Stadium, should we participate in the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage 💚#RoversInEurope — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) August 24, 2022

“Following the completion of the SDCC works on the North Stand and modifications to the Main Stand, the stadium will be Category 4 compliant without additional works from 2023.

“We are grateful for the support of the FAI, in particular the Chief Security Officer/Match Operations Manager Joe McGlue, and SDCC in the application process.”

While there is a slight possibility that Rovers could play Europa League group stage football, it is a highly-unlikely scenario.

Rovers trail their Europa League play-off 4-0, having lost heavily away to Ferencvaros in Budapest at the Groupama Arena. However, they will be backed by a near-capacity crowd on Thursday evening in the second leg.

Kick-off is at 8pm, and the game will be aired live on RTE 2. You can read up on all the game’s details here.

