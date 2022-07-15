Everton starlet reveals ‘top’ Seamus Coleman impact on career

Seamus Coleman is a huge part of Everton’s dressing room.

Everton starlet Nathan Patterson has revealed the impact that Seamus Coleman has had on his Everton career to date, as the former Rangers youngster gets set for his first full season as a Premier League player.

Patterson played a bit-part role for the Toffees last season in their ultimately successful survival hunt, but they must improve if they are to avoid a similar fate next season.

And hoping to help his side avoid that is promising defender Patterson, who has been aided significantly by Coleman’s presence on and off the pitch at Goodison Park.

“He makes sure that I am well every day and I’m looking forward to keep working with him…”

In a recent fan Q & A, Coleman’s influence was revealed by Patterson.

“It’s top,” he said on working alongside Coleman. “He’s a great guy. Since I walked in the door he has been very supportive on and off the pitch.

“He makes sure that I am well every day and I’m looking forward to keep working with him throughout the season.”

While the pair play the same position on the pitch, Patterson has plenty of work to do to reach the standard set by Coleman over the last couple of campaigns at Goodison Park.

“Injuries mean opportunities and Patts can hopefully take that…”

But he is set for a big opportunity to take his chance this season, with Coleman nursing an injury in pre-season already.

“Seamus will hopefully be fit on the brink of the season so we’ll see if that allows him to be ready for those first games,” Everton boss Frank Lampard said.

“We know Seamus, he’ll surprise you all the time, because of his dedication and his body and his desire to play for this club, we saw that last season, and he was really hanging on in there with the injury that he had so we’ve sorted that out.

“It’s an opportunity for others. Patts has got over his injury, we had so many injuries last year, it’s something that we also have to tackle in terms of what are the reasons.

“Some of the injuries you can’t explain, some you think ‘can we be better to try and minimise them?’ but we need to try and do that and it’s a real collective as well. Injuries mean opportunities and Patts can hopefully take that.”

Everton begin their Premier League season August 6th at home to Chelsea. Kick-off at Goodison Park is at 5.30pm.

