Seamus Coleman’s undoubted Everton influence revealed by teammate

Everton defender Mason Holgate has revealed the role played by Seamus Coleman in building his confidence back up, as the Toffees ensured their Premier League survival late on in the season.

Holgate, similarly to Coleman, endured a difficult campaign beset by poor form and a lack of confidence, but was able to help Everton clinch their top-flight survival.

Although, the former Barnsley and England U21 international was forced to lean on the experience of Coleman to help him through some difficult spells.

“Seamus could see it was difficult for me at the start of the season..”

Speaking to Everton’s club website, Holgate pinpointed how Coleman was able to help him through some tough times.

“I don’t overly look for someone to speak to and I don’t deliberately internalise things,” Holgate explained. “I will talk to anybody if I think they can help me.

“Seamus could see it was difficult for me at the start of the season, he kept speaking to me and kept me going. I always believe that if I keep working hard, something will go in my favour down the line.

“I am close to where I was before signing the new deal and that comes with consistently playing in one position [centre-half]. Whenever I’ve had that opportunity, I’ve shown what I can do. But it was only that one season [2019/20] I had the chance to do it over a long period.

“I have no doubts whatsoever I can keep performing at a high standard now.”

In doing so, Coleman was able to pick up his teammate when it mattered most as Everton slalomed towards Premier League relegation.

But they just about had enough to stay up, claiming a dramatic 3-2 win at home to Crystal Palace on the final day of the campaign to do it.

Despite that, they will be looking to avoid a similar path next season.

And while Coleman may not be a first-team regular at Goodison Park for much longer, his influence is likely to remain up until the day he departs the club, if he ends up doing so down the line.

