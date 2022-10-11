Seamus Coleman pays tribute to Creeslough tragedy victims

Seamus Coleman has paid tribute to those impacted by the Cresslough tragedy.

Ireland and Everton captain Seamus Coleman has paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the Creeslough tragedy in Co. Donegal last week.

On Friday, 10 people died after an explosion at an Applegreen service station in the town, sparking an outpouring of grief throughout the country.

Already, the Creeslough Community Support Fund has been set up by the Irish Red Cross, An Post and Applegreen.

Also, Scottish top-flight giants Celtic have pledged £10,000 towards those impacted by the tragedy, through their charitable arm at the Celtic Foundation.

“My thought and prayers are with the families, the injured and the entire community…”

Meanwhile, the Bhoys will also wear black armbands during their Champions League tie against RB Leipzig following the tragedy. They have also confirmed that they will hold a minute’s silence in memory of those who passed away following the tragic incident.

Coleman, 34, hails from Killybegs in Co. Donegal, and has spoken of his strong roots in the county in the past.

And on Monday night, the Ireland international offered his ‘deepest sympathies’ to those who have lost loved ones.

“I’d like to offer my deepest sympathies to those who have lost loved ones at the devastating tragedy in Creeslough, Co Donegal,” he wrote on Everton’s social media channels.

“My thought and prayers are with the families, the injured and the entire community. Having been born and raised in the county, I know first-hand how tight-knit the communities are.

A message from our captain Seamus Coleman after the tragic passing of 10 people following a service station explosion in County Donegal. pic.twitter.com/Phrq3393yP — Everton (@Everton) October 10, 2022

“The immediate reaction of the emergency services, local residents and passers-by who put themselves at risk to help others is an example of the spirit and togetherness of the entire county.

“May the 10 people who have lost their lives rest in peace.”

Creeslough tragedy.

On Sunday, Gardaí confirmed the names of the 1o people who lost their lives in the Creeslough tragedy. Their names are as follows:

James O Flaherty, 48 years

Jessica Gallagher, 24 years

Martin McGill, 49 years

Catherine O Donnell, 39 years and her son James Monaghan, 13 years

Hugh Kelly, 59 years

Martina Martin, 49 years

Robert Garwe, 50 years and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, 5 years

Leona Harper, 14 years.

