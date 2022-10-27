Anthony Gordon heaps praise on ‘top pro’ Seamus Coleman

Seamus Coleman is talismanic figure at Goodison Park.

Everton youngster Anthony Gordon has lauded Seamus Coleman, describing him as the ‘hardest trainer’ at the club in a recent fan Q & A.

Last weekend, Coleman made his 390th appearance for the Toffees since making his move to Goodison Park from Sligo Rovers almost a decade ago.

And just days after reaching landmark appearance for Everton, Gordon heaped praise on his club captain who is enjoying a resurgence of not at the club.

“He’s just a top professional. He always has been…”

In a fan Q & A with the Toffee Blues, Gordon namechecked Coleman in one of the questions aimed in his direction, asking him who the best trainer was at the club.

“Seamus Coleman,” he replied when asked. “He’s just a top professional. He always has been and he sets the standards for everyone else.”

Gordon’s remarks follow on from previous comments made by a host of Everton club personalities, and players.

Club boss Frank Lampard recently went on record to stress that his ‘character’ and ‘quality’ is what has got the player to his current level at the club.

“I think it’s about 13 years to the day since his first game for Everton,” Lampard said after Everton’s win against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

“His performance was outstanding.

“Zaha is one of the best one-v-one players in the league; a massive threat. We spoke about trying to double up on him and protecting that side because [Eberechi] Eze is over there, as well.

“In those one-v-one moments, Seamus’ determination, his quality, everything… you can’t understate what it means. To be 34, being injured and playing three games in a week, it’s just a testament to his character, and his quality.”

Seamus Coleman.

This weekend however, Coleman will be provided with a new test following the return of Nathan Patterson to full fitness.

On Saturday, Everton take on Fulham at Craven Cottage as they look to back up their most recent win against Crystal Palace in the English capital.

Kick-off is set for a 5.30pm start.

