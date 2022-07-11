Bournemouth boss backs Travers to become Premier League regular and explains Kilkenny loan

A big season awaits the pair.

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has backed Mark Travers to become a Premier League regular for the Cherries this season, as the former Fulham boss looks to keep his side up in the English top-flight.

Last season, Travers established himself as one of the best shot-stoppers in the Championship as the Cherries secured promotion to the Premier League.

But the upcoming campaign will provide the Ireland international with a new test of his credentials.

“Mark Travers was pivotal for us last season…”

Speaking to his club’s media team ahead of the new season, Parker explained that he has full faith that Travers can deliver this term.

“Mark was pivotal for us last season,” he stressed. “He was outstanding throughout the season and is someone that we feel has great potential and showed that.

“I still put him in that ‘potential’ bracket because he is still very young. The big challenge for Travs next season is the next step and the Premier League.

“I know he flirted with it a little before but he hasn’t done it consistently at that level. Like a lot of the players, I believe he has the potential to do that.”

Scott Parker: “We just felt it was best for Gavin Kilkenny..”

However, Bournemouth head into the new season without the services of Ireland U21 midfielder Gavin Kilkenny.

The Dubliner has been loaned out to Championship side Stoke City for the season, and Parker has since explained the decision to send him to the Bet365 Stadium.

“We just felt it was best for Gav,” he added. “He was pivotal for us at the start of the season and then probably didn’t play as much at the back-end due to player form and players coming back.

“We felt it would be best for his development and for us as a football club for him to go on loan and experience another season, playing games and playing in a different environment.

“I think he will be a better player for that rather than staying with us and maybe being on the fringes of things.”

