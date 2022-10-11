Player ratings as Ireland make World Cup history with dramatic win

Ireland have qualified for the World Cup.

Ireland have qualified for the World Cup for the first time in their history, after sealing a pulsating 1-0 win against Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday evening.

Coming into the game with a host of permutations at play, a disciplined Ireland performance saw them over the line as Amber Barrett etched her name into Irish sporting folklore.

Barrett latched onto a superbly weighted through ball from Denise O’Sullivan, before slotting home the ball into the back of the net. The World Cup beckons for Ireland.

Here are our Ireland player ratings from the game.

Courtney Brosnan – 9

Has been one of the leading lights of Ireland’s World Cup qualifying campaign, and made a crucial penalty save early on to deny Caroline Weir.

An incredible sequence as Ireland concede a very unlucky penalty but Courtney Brosnan makes the save

📻 Listen live – https://t.co/JMjvghCiJa

#rtesoccer #SCOIRL

However, she was fortunate to avoid conceding a penalty-kick herself shortly after as Scotland grew into the contest.

Also made some vital saves late on in the game, denying the hosts as they laid siege to Ireland’s goal in front of an expectant home crowd and eased the pressure on Ireland with some physically imposing claims of the ball. A sensational performance.

Jamie Finn – 6

Returning to Ireland’s starting XI after a suspension kept her out of their group finale against Slovakia, the Birmingham City wing-back had a quiet game compared to her usual standards set.

Niamh Fahey – 7

Was caught out in attempting to block a certain goal for the Scots early on, as she gave away a spot-kick with a clumsy hand. However, Brosnan was on hand to spare Fahey’s blushes on her 105th senior international appearance.

Reacted well to her defensive mistake early on, and helped Ireland create history. A night to remember for the Liverpool star in an Ireland jersey.

Louise Quinn – 7

Came up trumps with some crucial interceptions at key times when Scotland ventured forward, using her experience. A remarkably calm performer that will get her 100th international cap soon.

Louise Quinn has to be alert to make a crucial intervention for Ireland at the back

📻 Listen live – https://t.co/JMjvghCiJa

#rtesoccer #SCOIRL

Diane Caldwell – 7

A composed performance from the experienced defender, Caldwell has been a defensive mainstay under Pauw throughout this campaign.

Rarely looked in trouble in a defensive setting, and stood tall in the face of some chaotic Scottish attacking play late on.

Megan Campbell – 7

Used her long-throw as a real weapon throughout the game, and may have forced a goal was it not for some experienced defending from the Scotland defence.

Clearly spooked by Campbell’s not-so-secret weapon, Scotland often found themselves in a state of panic when the ball found its way into the box from Campbell’s long-throws.

Another Megan Campbell throw causes havoc in the Scottish defence – the ball is in the net, but it won't count

📻 Listen live – https://t.co/JMjvghCiJa

#rtesoccer #SCOIRL

Stood tall in a defensive sense late on, and will be looking to make even more history for Ireland going forward.

Lily Agg – 7

Helped set the tone for Ireland in midfield early on with some good pressing and tough tackling alongside O’Sullivan.

Continued in that vein during the second-half, with her tenacious and dogged tackling helping Ireland to break up the play.

Denise O’Sullivan – 7

Similarly to Agg, O’Sullivan shone early on in the game, but found space limited as the first-half progressed at Hampden Park.

Still looked a real threat when she was on the ball, as limited as her opportunities to get involved in play were. Produced a moment of sheer class to help Ireland open the scoring in the second-half through Barrett.

Aine O’Gorman – 7

Should have given Ireland a lead just before the half-time break, but skied her close-range effort over the bar from a devilishly weighted McCabe cross into the box.

Massive chance for Ireland! A superb cross from Katie McCabe but Áine O'Gorman can't keep it down from close range

📻 Listen live – https://t.co/JMjvghCiJa

#rtesoccer #SCOIRL

Went close shortly after with a snap-shot on the edge of the penalty area, as she showed why Pauw gave her a recall to the starting XI after a spell out of the fold.

Katie McCabe – 7

Lively as always, McCabe showed her undoubted class from play as Ireland often struggled to create from open play.

Could have grabbed a superb assist was is not for O’Gorman’s miss from close-range in the first-half.

However, the Arsenal winger was not to be denied in her quest for glory at Hampden Park, even if she was not involved in Ireland’s opener.

Heather Payne – 6

A willing runner as per usual, but enjoyed plenty more service than she has received in previous games as Ireland chased their World Cup dream.

Lived off scraps however, and proved to be an effective out-ball for the Girls in Green as they moved forward up the pitch when they could. Was replaced by Amber Barrett in the 66th minute.

Scotland v Ireland: Ireland player ratings.

Amber Barrett – 8

Came on in the 66th minute of the game, and her impact was telling. Latched onto a superb through ball from O’Sullivan to slot home past Lee Alexander in the Scottish goal.

Calm, and composed. Barrett has etched her name into Irish footballing history.

GOAL IRELAND!!! Amber Barrett with the speed and the finish to put Ireland into the lead at Hampden Park

📻 Listen live – https://t.co/JMjvghCiJa

#rtesoccer #SCOIRL

