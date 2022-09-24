Scotland v Ireland: Ireland player ratings as Stephen Kenny’s side are undone at Hampden Park

A defeat for Ireland.

Despite turning a superb first-half performance, Ireland were undone by Scotland in the second-half of their Hampden Park showdown – losing 2-1.

The Boys in Green took a 1-0 lead in the first-half through John Egan‘s opener, but goals from Jack Hendry and Ryan Christie saw the Tartan Army claim the spoils.

Here are our player ratings from the game.

Gavin Bazunu – 6.5

Impressed when called upon, and could do little about either goal scored by the Scots.

Saved well from Ryan Fraser in the second-half, and looked a very calm figure when he was in possession as Ireland built from the back.

Dara O’Shea – 6.5

Played a good through ball to Parrott early on, but the on-loan Preston North End forward was offside when he found the back of the net.

Also stepped up well on the left of Ireland’s back three alongside Collins and Egan. Can be pleased with his performance, on a night when many called for Shane Duffy’s inclusion in his place.

Nathan Collins – 8

Looked composed at the back despite his high-profile error in the Premier League last week. Played a brilliant knockdown to Egan as Ireland took an 18th minute lead from a James McClean corner-kick routine.

So good going forward, and rarely looked in trouble when on the ball in high-pressure environment. Made a hugely important headed clearance to deny Scotland a second just minutes after their opener.

A class act.

John Egan – 7

A huge part of Kenny’s starting XI since the start of his reign, Egan showed exactly why he is so revered by the Ireland boss when he gave the Boys in Green an early lead.

Rarely looked in trouble in defence, and proved exactly why he has been linked with Premier League moves over the last couple of weeks.

Put in a huge block to deny Callum McGregor late on in the second-half of the game, but was unable to help Ireland avoid defeat.

Matt Doherty – 6.5

Played an important role upon his return to a starting XI after a slow start to the season at club level. Pressed high up the pitch, and gave little opportunity for Kieran Tierney and Greg Taylor to push forward and cause the Boys in Green issues.

However, he was badly caught out for Scotland’s equaliser with Ryan Christie finding the head of Hendry who levelled. Made up for that error although when he denied the Scots a certain goal in the 69th minute of the game.

Was replaced by Seamus Coleman in the 76th minute after putting in a superb shift.

Jayson Molumby – 8.5

A player who thrives off chaos in the middle of the park, the West Brom midfielder played a key role in the middle of the park for Ireland alongside Cullen.

Rose brilliantly to win the ball for Egan’s opener, and used his energy to full effect against a Scotland side that struggled to deal with the Irish high press.

Replaced by Alan Browne in latter stages of the second-half after turning in a superb performance.

Josh Cullen – 6

Struggled to get into the game early doors, but was a calming influence on the game when on the ball. Was slightly ragged late on in the first-half, and may have seen red if the Swiss referee opted to give him a second yellow-card just before the break.

However, that was out of character from the Burnley star, but he did struggle to hold the same influence in the middle of the park when on his yellow card.

James McClean – 6.5

Put in a superb corner-kick that Ireland scored from, and looked a real asset going forward down the left flank for the Boys in Green.

Was replaced by Robbie Brady in the 83rd minute of the game after Scotland took the lead.

Jason Knight – 6.5

Another typically busy performance, the Derby County forward showed exactly why he is best utilised further up the pitch in a more central area.

Saw his lame headed effort saved late on as Ireland chased a leveller.

Troy Parrott – 6.5

A brilliant performance. Got around really well, and used his physicality and quick turn of pace to cause the Scottish defence plenty of problems early on.

Could have grabbed the opener if he held his run a split-second more, but showed exactly why Kenny opted to start him despite his club woes.

However, he will be disappointed that he was unable to score when one-on-one with Craig Gordon, after some superb work from Obafemi to break through again.

Replaced by Callum Robinson in the 77th minute of the game, and is likely to leave Glasgow wondering what might have been.

Michael Obafemi – 7

Similarly to Parrott, the Swansea City forward was a man in inspired form, perhaps buoyed by Kenny’s faith in him after a few difficult weeks at club level.

Received the ball well on several occasions, and used his explosive pace to break through the lines for Ireland.

Could have grabbed an assist for Parrott, if the on-loan Preston man found the back of the net while one-on-one with Gordon. Replaced by Chiedozie Ogbene just before the hour mark.

Chiedozie Ogbene – 6.5

Busy when he came on, and took over the mantle from the departing Obafemi upon his introduction into the game. May have also scored a goal after a lapse of concentration from Gordon.

Seamus Coleman – N/A

Not on long enough to rate.

Callum Robinson – N/A

Not on long enough to rate.

Alan Browne – N/A

Not on long enough to rate, but did concede the penalty that the Scots scored from to win the game.

Robbie Brady – N/A

Not on long enough to rate.

