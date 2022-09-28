Saudi Arabian club reportedly ‘prevented’ from signing Cristiano Ronaldo

He was close to making a move to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have claimed that they were ‘prevented’ from signing Cristiano Ronaldo during the summer transfer window.

In a recent interview given to an Arabic news site, Al-Hilal president Fahad ben Nafe claimed that his club were in talks with the Portuguese star over a move.

However, he claimed that the club were stopped in their pursuit of the forward due to restrictions surrounding players they sought to register at the time.

“The problem was not in the money or the principle…”

Earlier in the summer, it was reported that Ronaldo rejected an offer from an unnamed Saudi Arabia based club, which ended up being Al-Hilal.

However, their president has since confirmed that no offer was rejected by the Man United star, as they were ‘prevented’ from signing the player.

“Yes, we negotiated with Ronaldo,” he explained in a recent interview. “The problem was not in the money or the principle, Al-Hilal is able to bring in the stars of the world.

“But it was in the decision of the Sports Arbitration Center that prevented us from registering the players.

“We did not stop negotiating with the players despite the decision to ban, but we were delaying entering the final stage of the negotiations until the ban was lifted.”

Cristiano Ronaldo.

While Ronaldo was heavily linked with a move away from United during the summer transfer window, he remained at the club.

In doing so, he has struggled to force his way into Erik ten Hag’s plans in the Premier League.

However, he did show glimpses of his quality in Man United’s recent Europa League win against Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova.

The United frontman netted a spot-kick in their win, as the Red Devils bounced back from their opening day loss to Real Sociedad.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, Man United