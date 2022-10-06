‘Oustanding’ Ryan Manning shines in late win as Michael Obafemi earns more Swansea praise

An encouraging return for Michael Obafemi.

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has claimed that Michael Obafemi is in a ‘really great place’ after his recent spell out of their starting XI.

Prior to the international break, Obafemi found himself cast adrift by his club boss following a failed deadline day move to Burnley.

But following his return to the fold after the international window, Obafemi has caught fire once more at the Swansea.com Stadium – with his manager singing his praises.

“The reaction since from them has been brilliant..”

On Wednesday night, Obafemi turned in a considerable shift in the Swans’ dramatic Championship win against Watford.

Leading the line alongside former Celtic forward Olivier Ntcham, Obafemi made his mark against the recently-relegated Premier League side who have just appointed former West Ham boss Slaven Bilic as manager.

“Olivier [Ntcham] was left out of the squad, and so was Michael [Obafemi] for different,” Russell explained on Wednesday night.

“The reaction since [from them] has been brilliant, because of the way the staff and player treat them, and how they treat each other, and how they behave.

“The door is always open for us, so I sat down and explained to them why they weren’t in the squad. Both were disappointed and frustrated. Everyone at the club knows what they both possess in terms of performance.

“But it is about being consistent and being able to trust them when they come out onto the pitch to get a certain level of performance. They’ve both been brilliant in how they have responded.

“Olivier deserved to start after his impact on Saturday.. Michael didn’t get a goal tonight but he probably put in one of the biggest shifts he has ever put in for us in terms of running.

“His willingness to run in and out of possession was great. He was absolutely gone at the end so we will have to see how he is for Saturday. But they both deserved the chance to play, and thankfully for us they are in a really good place now.

“We just have to make sure they stay in a good place.”

Ryan Manning.

Also impressing in Swansea’s dramatic Championship win was Ryan Manning, with the former QPR and Galway United star playing in a devilish set-piece at the death for their winner.

And on Manning’s performance, Martin then added: “Ryan’s set-piece [for the winner] was brilliant. I thought he was outstanding. He’s been great this season.

“I’m just really pleased with how the players handled the situation and came through it.”

