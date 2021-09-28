‘I’ve still got my shin’ – Ryan Manning reflects on bizarre incident that saw him kicked to the floor

The Irish international reflected on a bizarre incident that saw him kicked to the ground.

Swansea City and Republic of Ireland international Ryan Manning has opened up on the bizarre incident that saw him kicked to the floor in the middle of a match.

In a recent Championship game away to Luton Town, the Galwegian was kicked in the shin by Henri Lansbury, with his side 3-0 down at the time.

It was an unnecessary swipe by Lansbury as Manning walked towards the ball following a brief break in play between the two teams.

Ryan Manning sees funny side of violent kick.

Speaking shortly after the incident took place, Manning posted a tweet asking if anyone saw a shin “floating” around Luton to let him know.

Anyone find a shin floating about Luton let me know .. https://t.co/i64O91oP7v — Ryan Manning (@ryanmanning4) September 18, 2021

“I kept refreshing my phone after it, I went viral,” Manning said. “Luckily enough I came away from it without being hurt and I just had to roll with it.

“No one was injured and that was the main thing that came out of the incident. Tom Lockyer came over and had a go, and I know Locks, I used to play golf with him when I lived in London!

Decision: Yellow card…😳⚠ Thoughts on this incident in the dramatic Championship clash between Luton Town and Swansea City? 🤯pic.twitter.com/DAz3BrZYYX — Sky Sports (@SkySports) September 18, 2021

“He messaged me to apologise after, saying ‘It was all in the heat of the moment. It was actually quite harsh!”

Manning reflects on ‘strange incident’.

Fortunately for Manning and his Swansea City teammates, they used that moment to their advantage as they came back from three goals behind to secure an incredible 3-3 draw.

That was, of course, after Lansbury was only shown a yellow card for his troubles, and swipe at the Ireland international.

“It was such a strange incident,” he finished. “Despite the decision we just had to get on with it. I’ve still got my shin and was able to carry on.

Manning had a great chance to play for Ireland in the most recent set of internationals, as Enda Stevens missed the games through injury, but he was not selected by Stephen Kenny in any of the Starting XIs.

