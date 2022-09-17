Ryan Manning proves worth after missing out on Ireland’s Nations League squad

Ryan Manning got on the scoresheet for Swansea City.

Ireland international Ryan Manning showed Stephen Kenny what he may be missing out on ahead of next week’s Uefa Nations League encounters against Scotland and Armenia with a goalscoring performance for Swansea City.

Manning opened the scoring for the Swans in their 3-0 win at home to Hull City, as Michael Obafemi made his return to the fold after an absence from the side.

Armstrong Oko-Flex also featured for Swansea in their win as a late second-half substitute, but it was Manning who stole the show from an Irish perspective.

Earlier this week, Manning learned of his omission from Kenny’s Ireland senior squad despite an impressive start to the season.

However, he responded to that setback in the best possible way with a goal of his own in front of his own supporters at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Following the Ireland squad announcement, and the omission of Manning from it – the former QPR defender’s club boss expressed his surprise that Kenny opted not to pick his star man.

“Ryan has been outstanding,” Martin said. “I told Stephen my opinion on that. It’s Stephen’s squad, he can choose who he wants.

“I’m disappointed for Ryan, he’s desperate to be involved. He’s played a lot of games for us and he’s been outstanding.

“We absolutely love working with Ryan, as a character he’s outstanding, the way he trains. He’s come a long way since we first came into the building. When he trains, he trains with intensity now, a real difference to the guy we came in.

“When we came, we got told things that weren’t overly complimentary, but I joined in a training session and I knew just how good a pro he is.”

In the absence of Manning, both Robbie Brady and James McClean are expected to battle it out for the starting berth at left wing-back for Ireland’s upcoming games against Scotland and Armenia.

