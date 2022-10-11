Roy Keane rubbishes West Brom links but stresses desire to return to management

Roy Keane has broken his silence.

Former Ireland international midfielder Roy Keane has rubbished claims suggesting that he is the frontrunner to become the next West Brom manager.

However, he has once again stressed his desire to get involved back in first-team management sooner rather than later.

In recent days, Steve Bruce has been relieved of his duties as West Brom manager, with Keane installed as the early-favourite to take over the reins of the club.

“The bookies do play silly games with people…”

Despite that, Keane rubbished the ‘nonsense’ links suggesting that a move to the Hawthorns is on the cards for the former Sunderland and Ipswich Town boss.

“That is bizarre,” he stressed on Sky Sports. “The bookies do play silly games with people. I’ve been favourite for a few jobs over the past year or two. It was all nonsense.

“Same for any speculation over the last 24, 48 hours. Absolute rubbish.”

Before rubbishing those reports, Keane however did note that he was hopeful that he could make a return to first-team management.

Keane’s last role as a first-team manager came at Ipswich Town, and has most recently been involved as an assistant to Martin O’Neill at Ireland and Nottingham Forest respectively. But his desire to return remains.

🗣 "It's all nonsense. Absolute rubbish." ❌ Roy Keane dismisses the idea that he's favourite to be the next West Brom manager pic.twitter.com/EecTEG1BDX — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 10, 2022

“Part of the bug obviously (is) you want to go back and feel you can fix a club,” he explained.

“If you can fix a club and win football matches and the feel-good factor comes back, but everyone who goes into a job thinks they can do that.

“That is why it has to be the right job and the right time, whatever it might be. You also have to be careful what you wish for. I’m not going to be critical of what I do now, I have a good life and I enjoy what I’m doing.

“Sometimes I feel there is something in the pit of my stomach, I feel I should have another go at it. That won’t go away.”

