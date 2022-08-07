Roy Keane reveals task facing Man United to get back into the Champions League

Has he got a point?

Roy Keane has claimed that his former side, Man United, have work to do if they are to ensure they are going to be back competing in the Champions League next season.

United come into the 2022/23 Premier League season with plenty to prove after a dismal campaign last term under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Speaking ahead of the Red Devils’ season opener at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon, Keane stressed that his former side can make the top-four this season.

However, he did concede that there is plenty of work to do.

“Success for Man United has to be getting in the top-four…”

Last season, United’s top-four hopes were all but dashed by April, but Erik ten Hag does have a lot of things to work with this year.

“Success for Man United has to be getting in the top-four,” Keane told Sky Sports. “For all their problems they still have talent.

“I think if they get players in over the next few weeks, ask me [again] come the end of the month.

🗣 "They have to get top 4." Roy Keane believes if Manchester United recruit well before the end of the window then top 4 is realistic pic.twitter.com/2FlBa3axwK — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 7, 2022

“At this moment in time you’d say they aren’t one of the favourites for the top-four, but if they can get a couple of deals done that they’re after, United have enough in their locker with a new manager in trying to get the feel-good factor back at the club.

“Changing the culture, which isn’t a quick fix, then you think Man United can compete, of course they can.”

Man United.

While the Red Devils missed out on Champions League football last season for this year, they were able to add to their squad this summer.

Christian Eriksen was one of their most high-profile signings, while they remain linked with a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, despite Chelsea’s strong interest in the player.

However, they are expected to make further moves in the transfer market prior to the window closing at the end of the month.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: roy keane