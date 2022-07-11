Roy Keane issues candid update on potential return to management

Roy Keane has spoken.

Former Sunderland boss Roy Keane has re-iterated his desire to return to the managerial hot-seat sooner rather than later, amid his continued absence from football management.

Keane has not managed a football club since his exit from Ipswich Town, but has remained involved in the game through coaching and TV work.

However, in a recent interview with the League of 72, Keane has expressed his desire to return to where he was before.

“It has got to be a realistic offer on the table…”

Keane’s comments come at the end of a wide-ranging interview looking back on his stint in charge of Sunderland, when he steered the Black Cats back to the Premier League.

“I’ve spoken to a number of clubs over the last few years,” he said when speaking to the League of 72. “It’s been well documented, and Sunderland recently.

“But it has got to be a realistic offer on the table and say, listen. ‘we believe you are the man to take the club forward’.

“I feel like I would be a decent manager, but I have got to get the right opportunity. If I don’t, I’ve a great life and I am doing a lot of great stuff outside of football management.

“I’ve a great life, a brilliant life, but I still feel when I am doing matches at the weekends that I should be out in a dugout somewhere. But if it’s not to happen I’ll move on. I’ll survive.”

Roy Keane.

Recently, Keane has been linked with the vacant managerial positions at Sunderland and Scottish top-flight side Hibernian, but neither links have seen the Corkonian land a job.

However, he will be hoping that he can return to the dugout within the coming months as he plots his long-awaited return.

Keane’s most recent coaching role saw him be the assistant manager at Nottingham Forest under Martin O’Neill.

