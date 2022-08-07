Roy Keane sums up Man United performance after loss to Brighton

A difficult opening day for Man United and Erik ten Hag.

Man United slumped to an opening day defeat for the first time since the 2014/15 season, as Graham Potter’s Brighton earned a richly-deserved win away at Old Trafford.

Brighton raced into a 2-0 lead before the half-time break, with Pascal Gross’ brace setting the Seagulls on their way to a historic opening day win.

Remarkably, the win was Brighton’s first ever away to United, as they backed up their remarkable 4-0 win against United in May at the Theatre of Dreams.

Roy Keane: “They won’t get Man United back competing at the top…”

But for United, it was a typically disappointing performance, with Roy Keane admitting that he was ‘not surprised’ by what he saw from his former side.

BRIGHTON LEAD!! 💥 Pascal Groß has gotten Erik ten Hag's era off to the worst possible start! 😮 pic.twitter.com/g6HSjS7LcJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 7, 2022

“No, not really,” he replied when asked if he was surprised by United’s performance. “United were obviously better in the second-half as you would expect.

“They threw things at Brighton with Ronaldo on, and that was a huge gamble when he’s not fit. That didn’t really work out. You were hoping from Man United, but there were the same shortcomings in terms of out of possession.

“It was not good enough. They gave up bad goals, and in fairness to Brighton, they were outstanding.”

🗣 "Fred and McTominay, not good enough. They won't get Man United competing at the top." Roy Keane is not impressed with Manchester United's midfield pic.twitter.com/JwNI2wNdAt — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 7, 2022

He then added: “The decision-making from midfield, particularly Fred and McTominay. I’ve said it for a long time, but they were not good enough. They won’t get Man United back competing at the top.”

Man United’s woes continue.

While United performed to a far greater level in the second-half, there are still some major questions associated with their ongoing slide.

Last season, United missed out on Champions League qualification, and almost missed out on qualifying for the Europa League.

One of the major concerns from their performance will arise from their inability to score from play against Brighton, with Erik ten Hag’s side unable to break down the Seagulls on Sunday afternoon.

Next up for United is a challenging away trip to Brentford, before they then host Liverpool on August 22nd at Old Trafford.

