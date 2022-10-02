Roy Keane slams ’embarrassing’ Man United performance after Man City loss

Roy Keane was not impressed.

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has stressed that his former club’s players should feel ’embarrassed’ after their Manchester derby humbling against Manchester City.

United trailed 4-0 at the half-time break, but did rally in the second-half after City raced into a 6-1 lead at the Etihad Stadium.

At the full-time whistle, the final score read 6-3, but it was a game and day to forget for the Red Devils as their recent surge of momentum ground to a humbling halt.

“There is nothing from United to take out of this game. The players really should be embarrassed…”

Echoing those sentiments, Keane stressed that no United player can take any positives from the loss against their cross-town rivals.

“Man United had an experienced team out there,” he began. “I just can’t imagine going into a dressing room for a big club like Man United 4-0 down at half time. It must be bizarre, but in saying that they must be getting used to it.

“The manager must be scratching his head. It’s a huge set back. The way they started, they were slow out of the blocks. The first goal is huge, a goal down after eight minutes and they never recovered. Spaces everywhere, they were sloppy in possession.”

🗣️“They should be embarrassed” 😡 Roy Keane reacts to Manchester United’s 6-3 defeat to Manchester City. pic.twitter.com/3ZXm3UakiN — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 2, 2022

Keane then added: “There is nothing from United to take out of this game. The players really should be embarrassed. United were desperate.

“You look at leadership, there was nothing there from Man United. They got punished and rightly, but a brilliant day for City, absolutely fabulous.

“For Man United, they should be embarrassed.”

Man United.

While United have shown glimpses of their potential so far this season, they remain in a period of transition under their new boss Erik ten Hag.

However, they do at least have an opportunity to make amends in the coming days following their Manchester derby humbling.

In the next week, United are in Europa League action against Omonoia Nicosia, before they then take on Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Man City, Man United, roy keane