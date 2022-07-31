Roy Keane explains why Man City do not see Arsenal as a ‘threat’ despite summer signings

Roy Keane has offered his opinion on Gabriel Jesus’ move to Arsenal.

Roy Keane has explained why Manchester City see Arsenal as ‘no threat’ to their and Liverpool’s dominance of the Premier League over the last couple of years.

This summer, City have sold two of their stars to Arsenal, with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jesus making the move to the Emirates Stadium from the reigning Premier League champions.

But despite the pair making the move to London, Keane has explained why City do not consider Arsenal as one of their rivals in terms of the Premier League season set to begin next week.

“Liverpool and Manchester City are so far ahead of the other teams..”

On Saturday evening, City lost their Community Shield showdown against Liverpool at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

“I wouldn’t doubt Pep’s opinion on players,” Keane told ITV Sport before Saturday’s game.

“He works with them closely. You’ve got to keep moving on, you’ve got to freshen things up. They’ve got good money for these players, who have been brilliant players for Manchester City.

“Jesus has really done well the last few months, Sterling’s stats are fantastic, but with Haaland coming in, Pep’s probably thinking he wants to keep a hungry squad. That’s the name of the game.

“He probably, at this moment in time with the money that came in, doesn’t see these clubs – certainly Arsenal – as a threat. The big worry at the moment is trying to keep ahead of Liverpool.

“Liverpool and Manchester City are so far ahead of the other teams, he thought it’s worth a gamble.”

Arsenal.

For Arsenal however, their aim will undoubtedly be to force their way back into top-four, after missing out on Champions League football at the end of last season.

And in pre-season, the initial signs have been good, with the Gunners recording a morale-boosting 4-0 win against Chelsea last week.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal, Man City, pep guardiola