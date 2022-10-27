Roy Keane predicts England’s World Cup fate as ITV unveil punditry team

An interesting prediction.

Roy Keane has claimed that England will ‘just fall short’ in their quest to win the World Cup in Qatar, with the tournament set to get underway next month.

Keane has been confirmed as one of the pundits that will be called upon by ITV Sport during the World Cup in Qatar, as he aired his views on where the World Cup trophy will go.

While he does not think that the Three Lions will claim the World Cup, he does believe that Brazil will be able to add to their collection of international honours in Qatar before Christmas.

“I still worry about England defensively and the goalkeeper…”

Keane will be joined in Qatar by a host of pundits with ITV’s coverage set to be broadcast throughout the tournament.

Gary Neville, Graeme Souness and Ian Wright will join the former Manchester United captain on the station, with Neville also set to work for beIN Sports.

“England will have no problem getting out of the group, they’ll be far too strong,” he explained. “[There is] huge pressure on Harry Kane to produce and I still worry about England defensively and the goalkeeper.”

On his tip for the breakthrough star of the tournament, Keane explained why he is excited to see Jude Bellingham flourish.

“I would love to see Jude Bellingham have a good tournament,” he added.

“For such a young kid, he plays way beyond his years, looks a good athlete and is mature.

“He’s getting a good run of games now for Borussia Dortmund and recently started for England against Germany. So, I hope he takes that momentum into the World Cup.”

2022 World Cup.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is set to get underway on November 20th, with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador in the opening game of the competition.

England begin their campaign a day later against Iran, while Wales host the United States in their respective opener.

The final is scheduled to take place on December 18th.

