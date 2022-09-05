Gary Neville casts doubt on Roy Keane’s Man United top-four prediction

“I’ve not seen you [Keane] so confident…”

Gary Neville has cast some doubt on Roy Keane‘s defiant prediction that Man United will ‘certainly’ claim a place in the top-four of the Premier League this season.

Speaking after United’s third win on the spin, Keane declared that the Red Devils are ‘certs’ tao qualify for the Champions League this season via the Premier League.

However, Neville has cast doubt on that suggestion, stressing that United’s rivals such as Arsenal and Chelsea might have too much for Erik ten Hag’s re-invigorated side this season.

Roy Keane: “I think that United are certs for the top-four…”

On Sunday afternoon, United ran out 3-1 winners against Arsenal, but it was not without its worries.

In the game, United were forced to withstand a barrage of Arsenal pressure after the Gunners levelled matters early on in the second-half. But United rallied to win, leaving Keane in buoyant mood after the game.

“I think that United are certs for the top-four,” Keane said on Sky Sports. “I think they’ve got a settled group.

“The transfer window’s shut and a lot of players with baggage have gone, new manager settling in, options off the bench we saw. United for me.”

Gary Neville: “I think United will struggle to get into top-four personally…”

While Keane is confident following his former side’s recent upturn in form, Neville was less excited about their hopes this season.

Rather than claim that United are ‘certs’ for top-four, Neville noted that it would be a good season for the Red Devils if they manage to secure a fifth placed league finish.

“I think City, Liverpool and Tottenham will finish in the top-three,” he said. “You think Liverpool will come good don’t you because of what they’ve done [in previous seasons].

“I think United will struggle to get into top-four personally. I think it’ll be between Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United and I just think that the other two are slightly better.

“United had to dig really deep to win those two games against Arsenal and Liverpool – Liverpool could’ve equalised and Arsenal were good for large parts. There’s a long way to go. If you said to me a few weeks ago they’d finish fifth, then I’d bite your hand off.”

