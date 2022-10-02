Roy Keane rips into dismal first-half Man United performance against Man City

A disastrous opening half from Man United.

Roy Keane tore into a dismal Man United first-half showing in their Manchester Derby against Man City on Sunday afternoon at the Etihad Stadium.

A brace from Erling Haaland set the tone for a dominant performance from Pep Guardiola’s side, who arguably surprised themselves with the manner of their performance.

Phil Foden opened the scoring, before he then rounded off the goalscoring in the first-half as he fired home into the back of the net after a brilliant move from the hosts.

Roy Keane on Man United’s first-half collapse: “I’m shocked..”

However, United will be disappointed in the manner of the goals they conceded, having come into the game high on confidence after an encouraging run of results.

“I’m shocked,” an exacerbated Keane said on punditry duties with Sky Sports. “City have been excellent, but United have been so poor.

“There was no aggression, and you have to close people down. When you give Man City this time and space they are going to punish you with their quality.

“It is far, far too easy.”

He then added: “Maybe it is [because] of a lack of belief. We gave them some plaudits before the match, and there were some questions before the match about the players that Man City were missing.

“But it has been easy for Man City.. There’s been gaps everywhere, and the passing has been sloppy.. I can’t believe how bad Man United have been.”

A dismal start.

While United came into Sunday’s showdown at the Etihad Stadium in relatively good form, their ugly issues as a team reared its head once more in the Manchester Derby.

And remarkably, they could have went in at the break even further behind the hosts, with Ilkay Gundogan seeing his free-kick clip off the post earlier on in the game.

But for Erik ten Hag, this first-half collapse is likely to produce more questions than answers of his early reign at Old Trafford.

