Rotherham boss hails Georgie Kelly’s ‘roy of the rovers’ goal in big win

Georgie Kelly ensured that he, and his Rotherham United teammates had an evening to remember on Wednesday evening, as they ran out 3-0 winners against Blackpool.

Kelly scored the third in the Millers’ comprehensive win, as Chiedozie Ogbene also netted a goal for for Paul Warne’s side.

But for Kelly, it was his first goal in the Championship, just months after his move to Rotherham from League of Ireland outfit Bohemians.

“For a striker to come on and make an impact is roy of the rovers stuff…”

Already, Kelly scored the goal that clinched promotion to the Championship for Rotherham on the final day of the 2021/22 campaign – and has showed glimpses of his quality in the English second-tier.

And having done so, he has managed to net his first goal of the league season for the Millers.

“In fairness to Georgie, I thought his [goal] was the most difficult,” Warne explained when speaking after the game. “I thought he took it really well.

“Wash [Conor Washington] played really well up to then, and Georgie came on and had an impact. For a striker to come on and make an impact is pretty roy of the rovers stuff.

“That was good.”

He then added: “It was a really good overall performance and it was nice to spread the goals out. The lads can go home really happy with that.”

While Kelly has begun to thrive at the AESSEAL Stadium, his late arrival to the club in the January transfer window, coupled with a niggling injury saw him struggle to make an imprint on their starting XI.

However, his determination to succeed impressed his manager at the time, as the Millers looked to achieve their aim of promotion to the Championship.

“He knows he’s got the painful road to get to the physical stature of the players here but he’s got a real determination, he’s a real clever lad, he understands,” Warne said at the time.

“He’s already started his programmes and he’s progressing nicely so we’re really pleased with him.

“He’s an amazing guy. You’ll sit there and chat to him, you want him to do well and his team-mates want him to do well. He’s a big part of our success here.”

