Romelu Lukaku on verge of completing Chelsea loan exit

The Blues’ record signing looks to be on his way out.

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku looks to be on his way out of the club, as he closes in on a loan move back to Serie A giants Inter Milan according to reports.

Lukaku re-joined Chelsea last summer, but has struggled for consistency and form since the turn of the year.

As a result, it now appears that his latest stint at Stamford Bridge is set to end in disappointment, with his former side swooping back in for his services.

“I am not happy with the situation but I am professional..”

Lukaku, 29, joined Chelsea for a club record fee of £97.5 million last summer, beginning life at the Blues well following his return.

However, an injury in October put an end to his momentum and form, which ultimately led to an ill-fated interview taking place in December.

On Italian TV, the Belgian international claimed that he was unhappy at the club, as he seemingly called out Blues boss Thomas Tuchel.

“Physically I am fine,” he began. “But I’m not happy with the situation at Chelsea. (Manager, Thomas) Tuchel has chosen to play with another system – I won’t give up, I’ll be professional.

“I am not happy with the situation but I am professional – and I can’t give up now.”

Romelu Lukaku.

While the former Everton and Manchester United star did bounce back later in the season from that self-inflicted setback, he was unable to steer Chelsea to an FA Cup or Carabao Cup final win.

The Blues lost both finals to Liverpool on penalty shootouts.

Under the proposed loan agreement in place, there is no obligation on Inter’s part to buy the Chelsea following the end of the loan.

It has also been suggested that a loan fee in the region of the €10 million mark will be paid by the Milanese giants.

