Roma McLaughlin reflects on her Ireland return after her US journey

Roma McLaughlin is hoping to take her chance for Ireland.

Ireland‘s Roma McLaughlin was a highly-rated prospect during her teenage years, playing for Peamount United and Shelbourne in the Women’s National League.

However, from 2018 to 2021, her international prospects stalled in a sense, after finding her name on the periphery of a senior call-up.

During that time, she was completing her third-level studies in the United States, where she remains to this day. The only difference now is that a second chance at playing international football has been presented to her.

“It was kind of a relief to think, not that they remember me, but that I am still in the mix..”

Last year, McLaughlin earned her first call-up under current boss Vera Pauw. But it was only on Sunday when her first start for Ireland under the Dutch boss arrived.

WATCH l Here is that superb finish from @RomaMcLaughlin that has #IRLWU19 leading 1-0 against Azerbaijan #COYGIG pic.twitter.com/HeXUQC90AL — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) April 7, 2016

“It really is,” she replied when asked if it was good to be back playing with her country. “I remember this time last year, it was my first call-up under Vera, and I remember the feeling of that..

“It was kind of a relief to think, not that they remember me, but that I am still in the mix so I can go and prove myself. I’m grateful for that and I am really happy to be here, start a game [against the Philippines] and get 90 minutes under my belt.”

During her time away, McLaughlin studied at the Central Connecticut State University, while also playing college football in the US. However, playing at that level was not enough to bring her back into the international fold.

“It was two or three years where I wasn’t called in,” she adds. “In the back of your mind you are questioning if you are going to be called in again, or of your chance will come.

“Fortunately enough I proved myself to get back into the squad. I’m very happy.”

“I think that there’s a real feeling of togetherness..”

Since the beginning of her international exile to now, Ireland have evolved quite significantly under Pauw, and even under former boss Colin Bell before that.

As a result, the Girls in Green are now on the cusp of qualifying for a major tournament for the first time ever.

“I think that there’s a real feeling of togetherness,” McLaughlin adds. “Everyone is in it with each other and we know what we want to do and how we want to get there.

“It would be amazing [to qualify], I just couldn’t really explain it. It would show that all the work behind the scenes, and the girls in previous years have helped to get.

“For everyone and the staff, to get there it would be one of the highlights.”

The next step.

This week at least, McLaughlin will be looking to ensure that Ireland record an expected win away to Georgia in their World Cup qualifier.

But after that, big decisions loom for the 24-year-old Donegal native. An option to remain in the US to further her studies is on the table, while there is also a sense of realisation that a move closer to home may significantly aid her international prospects.

“When I was in America I got a call-up,” she adds. “I’ve been [back] here a year now and I hope that Vera knows what I can do and what I am capable of.

“But I think a move somewhat closer to home might benefit me more in the long-run.”

Ireland take on Georgia on June 27th, with the game set for a 4pm kick-off in the Eastern European state. The game will be aired on RTE 2.

