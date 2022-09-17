Robbie Keane admits he has ‘no regrets’ despite short-lived Liverpool stay

Robbie Keane has been reflecting on his days at Liverpool.

Robbie Keane admits that his time at Liverpool was an enjoyable one, despite the short-lived nature of his time at Anfield under Rafa Benitez.

Joining the Reds in 2008, Keane failed to establish himself as a first-team regular under the Liverpool boss and subsequently returned to Spurs midway through that season.

But rather than holding ‘regrets’ at how his time on Merseyside went, Keane has revealed that he is at peace with how his time at the club transpired.

“I was very fortunate to pull that jersey on and have some good moments…”

In a recent interview with Liverpoolfc.com, the all-time record Ireland goalscorer said: “Obviously my intention was to stay there for as long as possible.

“But in football, as we know, it happens, things change. Of course I would’ve liked to stay a little bit longer but it wasn’t meant to be. All we ever want to do is just to play football.

“I’m not one of these guys that wakes up on a Saturday morning looking forward to sitting on the bench. I was someone who just loved football.

“Whether it’s Sunday league or for Liverpool or Tottenham, you still want to play every game. The manager had different ideas, which is fine and I’ve got no problem with that, everyone’s got their own ideas and I respect that.

“But I do reflect on it [with] no regrets. As I said, I was very fortunate to pull that jersey on and have some good moments – scoring against Arsenal in the Emirates, that half-volley and goals like that. That will always stay forever.”

Following his short spell at Liverpool, Keane re-joined Spurs, before then linking up with Celtic and West Ham on loan deals.

He then made the move to the MLS to join LA Galaxy, where he also played for Aston Villa on a loan. Following that stint stateside, Keane then played for Indian Super League side ATK, where he rounded off his decorated career.

