Robbie Keane reportedly ‘interested’ in vacant Championship job

An interesting development.

Legendary Ireland international striker Robbie Keane is reportedly interested in becoming the new first-team manager of English Championship side Hull City.

That is according to a report in Hull Live, with the publication claiming that the former Middlesbrough assistant manager has expressed his interest in taking the role at the club.

The report also claims that the club are moving fast to appoint a new manager after their slow start to the season.

A first senior managerial job for the Ireland legend?

Former Swansea City boss Carlos Carvalhal has been linked as a possible replacement to Shota Arveladze, with the Georgian boss parting ways with the club after losing four games in a row.

Hull’s dismal run also saw them slip into the relegation zone of the Championship, where they remain ahead of this week’s games against Wigan Athletic and Huddersfield Town.

Should Keane be offered the role at the club, it would be his first job as a head coach in first-team management since retiring.

Recently, Keane has been involved as an assistant manager at Middlesbrough under Jonathan Woodgate, while he has also worked under Mick McCarthy when working with the FAI.

However, his exit from the senior international set-up with Ireland turned sour as Stephen Kenny opted not to call upon his services in his backroom team as manager.

Robbie Keane.

Currently, Hull City do possess some Irish talent within their ranks – with Cyrus Christie and Sean McLoughlin both plying their trade at the club.

Christie worked under Keane when involved with the Ireland international fold in the past, although Hull City’s owner has suggested that the Tigers are ‘already’ in contact with candidates.

It is unclear if Keane is included in that, however.

“We are in contact with many candidates at the moment and we’re trying to find the best one that can get the best out of the squad that we have here,” he said.

“Our new coach has to be one that is capable of getting the best out of these players. As an owner, I can see very clearly that we started the season very well.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: hull city, robbie keane